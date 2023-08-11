Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 438 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.