Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

