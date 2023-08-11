MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,918 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

TGT opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

