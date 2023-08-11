Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

