26,759 Shares in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 6.2 %

Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

