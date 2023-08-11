Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAA opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.