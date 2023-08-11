New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $155.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $1,403,028.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,213 shares of company stock worth $112,447,260. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

