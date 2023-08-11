Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.