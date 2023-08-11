Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after buying an additional 724,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 369,447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

