Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.40 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

