Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $419,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.