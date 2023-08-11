Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,041 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.05.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

