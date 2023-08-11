New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $142.37 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

