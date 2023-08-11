New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $507.49 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

