New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $136.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

