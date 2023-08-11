Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 7,675 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 259,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,696 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.94 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 89.80%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

