Brighton Jones LLC Sells 20,899 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

