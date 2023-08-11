Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 469,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $7,255,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

