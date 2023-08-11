Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $214.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.