Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 174 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $214.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

