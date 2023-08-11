Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $306.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

