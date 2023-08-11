Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 15,555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

