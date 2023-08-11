DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $70,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

