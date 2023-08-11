Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APO. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APO opened at $81.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $9,028,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,845,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,404,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $9,028,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,845,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,404,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,117,501 shares of company stock worth $74,392,867. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.