Brighton Jones LLC Invests $369,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,387.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,220.71. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,388.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

