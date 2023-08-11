Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,665 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.2 %

FERG opened at $158.71 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

