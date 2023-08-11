Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 813 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $35,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

