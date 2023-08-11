Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,357 shares of company stock worth $57,436,273. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.35.

Read Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $292.24.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.