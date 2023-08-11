Brighton Jones LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

