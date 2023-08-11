Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 10,995 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $36,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWB opened at $245.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

