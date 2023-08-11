NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in AON by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $317.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

