NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 182 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $490.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

