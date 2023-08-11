NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

