Brown Advisory Inc. Has $34.91 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,858 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 53,513 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of eBay worth $34,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.29 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

