Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 29,968 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.00% of Alignment Healthcare worth $23,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

