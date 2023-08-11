Brighton Jones LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.