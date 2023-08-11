Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 169.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after buying an additional 324,737 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.60 million. Research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

