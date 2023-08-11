Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

