NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

