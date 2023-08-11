Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $118.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

