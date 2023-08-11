Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 670 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $197.30 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

