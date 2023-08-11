Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 137 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,316,867,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $120.76 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.29%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

