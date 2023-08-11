Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 55,364 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,364 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

