United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $482.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

