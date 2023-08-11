Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 462,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 706,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.40 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.