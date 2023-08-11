Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,080 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

