Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 228,034 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,034 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $22,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $5,642,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,418 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LOB opened at $37.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.57. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

