EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,586 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $43,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 53.6% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 43.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

EQT Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE EQT opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

