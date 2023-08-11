Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,301 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.35% of Natera worth $21,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,838 in the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

