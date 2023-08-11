Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,056 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $25,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after buying an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.